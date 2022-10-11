Solid-wood furniture improves soldiers’ living environment on islands

New furniture

BEIJING, Oct. 11 -- Service members assigned to an army coastal defense brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command, who are stationed on Pingtan Island and Nanri Island in south China’s Fujian Province, received solid-wood furniture specially designed for them.

According to Ren Dewei, a company political instructor, it is windy and humid on the island, and the iron furniture has been rusted and eroded badly after long years of use. Besides, the iron bed frames tend to be creaky in daily use, which is very annoying especially when sentries change shifts at night. To improve the soldiers’ living environment, the army coastal defense brigade has now installed solid-wood furniture for all its island-stationed troops.

The new furniture distributed this time is customized to ensure comfort and convenience and can also meets the soldiers’ living and combat-readiness needs at the same time.