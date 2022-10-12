Trial of China's latest military training outline gains phased results

By Li Weixin and Wu Xu

BEIJING, Oct 12 -- A workshop on the trial implementation of the China's new-generation military training outline was recently held at a PLA Air Force's unit.

The new-generation military training outline is characterized by various detailed lists. Seven divisions or brigades from the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force, Joint Logistic Support Force, and Armed Police Force had began to perform training in accordance with it on a trial basis since the beginning of this year.

The outline explores a task-oriented training model based on detailed operation missions, procedures and scenarios. According to an official at the Training and Administration Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the list-formatted military training outline is an important means to transform and upgrade China's military training, and also a major project in establishing a new type of military training system. To ensure its practicality and effectiveness, the CMC organs have organized pilot units to implement and verify it for the purpose of gathering hands-on experience and data for revision and improvement, and of setting an example for exploring and promoting the new training model.

It is learnt that the trial will last till the end of this year. At that time, these pilot units will compile their lists of pilot tasks, questions, and deliverables, as well as data on subject training and opinions on revisions. All services and the Armed Police Force of the Chinese military will summarize the results of the trial training and come up with their guidance methods.