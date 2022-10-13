CPC Central Committee holds meeting to seek opinions from non-CPC personages on major report

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Aug. 31 to seek opinions and suggestions from non-CPC personages on the draft report to the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and made an important speech.

Facing new tasks and requirements of the new era and new journey, the CPC and other political parties in China shall enhance cooperation, consolidate and expand the broadest possible patriotic united front, pool to the greatest extent possible the wisdom and strength of various social strata and aspects, and give full play to the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the whole society and the whole nation to strive for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the national rejuvenation on all fronts, Xi said.

Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Xi introduced the formation process of the draft report to the 20th CPC National Congress, and expressed the hope that non-CPC personages would offer opinions on the draft report.

The past five years since the 19th CPC National Congress and the past decade of the new era have been unusual and extraordinary, according to participants of the central committees of non-CPC political parties in China, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and personages with no party affiliation.

Implementing the strategy of national rejuvenation within the context of global changes unseen in a century, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole Party, the armed forces and the people of all ethnic groups in effectively coping with the grave and complex international and domestic situation and a series of major risks and challenges, in pushing forward socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era in an energetic manner, and in completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule, and realizing the first centenary goal. Historic achievements and historic shifts have been scored in the cause of the Party and the country, and a glorious chapter has been written in history, according to the non-CPC participants.

The draft report to the 20th CPC National Congress is of guiding importance for the building of a modern socialist country in all respects and the journey toward the second centenary goal, they said.

After listening to the opinions of the participants, Xi noted that seeking opinions from non-CPC personages on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress is an important part of China's political consultation, and an efficacious way for non-CPC figures to contribute to the country's development and national rejuvenation.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi expressed gratitude and said their opinions will be carefully analyzed and taken into consideration.

Promoting the united front is among the key historical experience of the CPC's endeavors over the past century, Xi said. He expressed the hope that the central committees of non-Communist parties, the ACFIC, and personages without party affiliation can align their thinking and action with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, maintain the correct political orientation, and closely follow the CPC Central Committee in thinking, stance, and action.