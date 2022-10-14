CHINATop Stories

Chinese military issues newly revised interim on military leave

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Huang Panyue
Time
2022-10-14 11:31:27

BEIJING, Oct. 14 -- The General Office of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) recently issued the newly revised interim provisions on military leave, which will come into force on January 1, 2023.

The interim provisions have undergone systematic design with improvement, serving to effectively safeguard the rights of military personnel to have leave.

The provisions include 41 articles in 7 chapters. The provisions also put emphasis on the rigid implementation of military leave system, with economic compensation methods for those not leaving as scheduled being adjusted and optimized, so as to make all the military personnel better benefit from the military leave.

 

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...