Xi's article on putting the people first to be published

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on putting the people first by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Sunday in this year's 20th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stresses that the people are the foundation and lifeblood of the CPC.

"Our Party has no special interests of its own, and puts our people's interests first at all times," it says.

China's socialist democracy is the broadest, most genuine, and most effective democracy for safeguarding the fundamental interests of the people, says the article.

Noting that the purpose of promoting economic and social development, in the final analysis, is to constantly meet our people's need for a better life, the article calls for more efforts to address practical issues of public concern, such as employment, education, social security, health care, housing, elderly care, food safety and public security.

Unswerving efforts should also be made to crack down on corruption with strong determination, and to oppose and overcome the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism, it adds.