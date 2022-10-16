Chinese peacekeeper to South Sudan (Wau) awarded UN Peace Medals

A Chinese peacekeeper to South Sudan (Wau) receives the UN Peace Medal of Honor from a UNMISS official at the Super Camp of Wau on October 11.

WAU, South Sudan, Oct. 15 -- Anaward ceremony was held on October 11 local time at the Chinese engineering camp in the Super Camp of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) inWau. All 331 peacekeepers of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to South Sudan (Wau) were awarded the UN peace medals.

At the same time, the UNMISS also awarded 41 Chinese peacekeepers the collective commendationat itshighest level for their outstanding performance during the implementation of peacekeeping missions and their contributionsto maintaining peace, development and construction in South Sudan.

Since its deployment to the mission area in December 2021, the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) has completed tasks assigned by the UNMISS with high standards, repairingmore than 300 kilometers of roads in accumulation and accomplishingmore than 60 construction projects of diverse kinds.

At the same time, it has also been responsible for providing daily medical support to UN staff and peacekeeping forces,as well asemergency medical rescues. It has received 1,051 patients in total and conducted emergency treatment and aerial medical evacuation for 8 batches.

In addition, Chinese peacekeepers have carried out humanitarian assistance and cultural exchange activities, donating more than 15,000 items in 46 categories of materials to local primary schools, hospitals and other institutions.

They have fulfilled the mission of the Chinese military to safeguard world peace through practical actions and won unanimous recognition.