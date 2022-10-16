Xi stresses further modernizing national defense, military

BEIJING -- Xi Jinping said on Sunday achieving the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and more quickly elevating the people's armed forces to world-class standards are strategic tasks for building a modern socialist country in all respects.

"We will strengthen Party building across the board in the people's armed forces to ensure that they always obey the Party's command," said Xi at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Party will improve the institutions and mechanisms for implementing the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the chairman of the Central Military Commission, he said.

Xi said the CPC will strengthen Party organizations in the people's armed forces, carry out regular activities and put in place institutions to improve the military's political work, and make unremitting efforts to improve conduct, enforce discipline, and combat corruption in the military.

The CPC will intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board, strengthen all-around military governance, and consolidate and enhance integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities, Xi said.