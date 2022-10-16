CPC achieves overwhelming victory, fully consolidates gains in fight against corruption: Xi

BEIJING -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has achieved an overwhelming victory and fully consolidated the gains in its fight against corruption, Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

Serious hidden dangers inside the Party, the country, and the military have been removed, Xi said in a report to the 20th CPC National Congress.

"We have waged a battle against corruption on a scale unprecedented in our history. Driven by a strong sense of mission, we have resolved to 'offend a few thousand rather than fail 1.4 billion' and to clear our party of all its ills," Xi said.

"We have used a combination of measures to 'take out tigers,' 'swat flies,' and 'hunt down foxes,' punishing corrupt officials of all types," Xi said.

Unhealthy tendencies that had long gone unchecked have been reversed, and deep-seated problems that had plagued the Party for years have been remedied, Xi said.

The Party has found a second answer to the question of how to escape the historical cycle of rise and fall. The answer is self-reform, ensuring that the Party will never change its nature, its conviction, or its character, Xi said.