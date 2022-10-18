Xi chairs 2nd meeting of 20th CPC National Congress presidium

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its second meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

The meeting agreed to submit draft resolutions on the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the amendment to the Constitution of the CPC to delegations for discussion.

The meeting adopted proposed lists of preliminary nominees for the candidates of members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The lists will be submitted to delegations for deliberation.

In addition, election methods of the Party congress, as well as other matters, were approved.