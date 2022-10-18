42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce starts escort mission

The 42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce, composed of guided-missile destroyer Huainan, guided-missile frigate Rizhao and supply ship Kekexilihu, starts its escort mission in the Gulf of Aden. （PLAN Wechat）

By Ma Yubin

BEIJING, Oct. 18 -- On the morning of October 15 local time, the 41st and 42nd Chinese naval escort taskforces held a handover ceremony in waters of the Gulf of Aden, marking the rotation of their deployments in the Gulf of Aden and the Somali waters.

During the ceremony on the guided missile destroyer Suzhou, the command post of the 41st escort taskforce introduced current hydrological and meteorological situations, piracy activities and emergency response planning in the mission area to its successor, and handed over the equipment and materials needed for future tasks. The personnel of both command posts also exchanged views on escort training, political work and logistic support.

At about 2 pm, the taskforces held a depart ceremony in the southwest waters of the Gulf of Aden. Afterward, the 42nd escort taskforce officially took over the escort mission.