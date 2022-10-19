China remains committed to reducing peace deficit and addressing global challenges: FM spokesperson

By Sun Nan

BEIJING, Oct. 19 -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of China's participation in UN peacekeeping operations (UNPKOs) with its first formed military unit of Blue Helmets. To uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, advance world peace, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind are the reasons for China's long-standing commitment to the UNPKOs, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on October 18. China will continue to uphold true multilateralism and contribute China's vision and effort to reducing the peace deficit and addressing global challenges.

The eighth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) and the second Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei were deployed to the mission areas in December and November 2021 respectively. They have completed over 400 tasks and their role has been highly appreciated by the local communities, said Wang at the regular press conference on October 18. Their action is a fulfillment of China’s responsibility for world peace. The UN Peace Medal of Honor they have received represents high recognition from the international community.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China's participation in UNPKOs with its first formed military unit of Blue Helmets. Over the past three decades, China has sent over 50,000 peacekeepers to nearly 30 UNPKOs in more than 20 countries and regions. China, a key force in the UNPKOs, has become the largest troop contributor to peacekeeping operations among the five permanent members of the Security Council and the second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping assessments, said Wang.

More and more often, Chinese peacekeepers can be seen in areas where peace and tranquility are needed most, said Wang. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations , praised China for its leading role in UNPKOs and its sense of responsibility as a major country in safeguarding world peace.

China will continue to uphold true multilateralism, be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a guardian of international order, and contribute China's vision and effort to reducing the peace deficit and addressing global challenges, said Wang.