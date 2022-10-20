Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon passes UN assessment of operational capability

BEIJING, Oct. 20 -- On October 19 local time, the 21st Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineering unit to Lebanon passed, with high-standard performance, the first UN assessment of operational capability during its mission period.

This assessment is conducted with a unified version of the United Nations peacekeeping force military capability assessment system. The Chinese peacekeepers were the first, among all peacekeeping troops of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), to be assessed by this new system.

The purpose of military capability assessment lies in testing whether the peacekeeping troops have the ability to accomplish peacekeeping tasks and effectively handle various emergencies. This is the first time that the engineering contingent has been assessed by the UN in terms of operational capability since its deployment to the mission area, and also the first time that the UNIFIL has adopted the unified version of the United Nations peacekeeping force military capability assessment system. The methods, contents and criteria of the assessment are more varied, comprehensive and strict than before.