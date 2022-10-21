Xi advances head-of-state diplomacy



President Xi Jinping attends and addresses the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in virtual format upon invitation, June 17, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

President 'takes the lead', 'sets example' in promoting global peace, prosperity

As led by President Xi Jinping over the past 10 years, China's major-country diplomacy has contributed original initiatives and delivered substantive actions for global peace and prosperity, winning the country a greater network of partners worldwide, officials and scholars said.

Xi has proposed a series of new concepts, propositions and initiatives "that bear Chinese characteristics, meet international expectations and conform to the trend of history", Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday.

Xi also "takes the lead and sets an example" in taking actions as he rolls out head-of-state diplomacy, Ma said at a news conference on China's diplomacy on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In the past 10 years, Xi has made 42 trips abroad covering five continents and 69 countries, and at home he has hosted more than 100 heads of state and government.

During the Beijing Olympic Winter Games this year, Xi held over 20 bilateral events with leaders. During his recent visit to Central Asia, Xi attended 31 events within 48 hours.

Xi "achieved full coverage of key countries, regions and international organizations" and helps China build a more comprehensive and solid global partnership network, strengthening cooperation and friendship from all over the world, Ma said.

"Over the past 10 years, China's circle of friends has grown, and its global partnership network is getting clearer shape and definition," said Su Xiaohui, deputy director of the China Institute of International Studies' Department of American Studies.

"In China's global partnerships, it is essential to treat each other on an equal footing. China does not speak to other nations from a position of strength, it is not a bully and it expects the world order to be fairer and every country to have an equal role," she said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi actively carried out cloud diplomacy and had 181 phone conversations with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations.

Xi attended 78 major foreign affairs events via video link, bringing together a strong joint force for international cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to Ma.

Wang Fan, president of China Foreign Affairs University, said that while some countries are repeatedly trying to slice the world's "pie" for development to leave other nations with a smaller share, "China is working on making the whole 'pie' even larger by advancing visions such as the Belt and Road Initiative".

"By making the 'pie' even bigger, each country will have a greater sense of gain and shared interests," Wang said.

China aims to develop its major country diplomacy on three fronts — advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, build on a new type of international relations and remain true to genuine multilateralism, he said.

When asked about the 17th G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held next month in Bali, Indonesia, Ma, the vice-minister, said the G20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation, and Beijing supports Indonesia's work in its role of presidency of the G20.

"We look forward to seeing the summit playing a positive and constructive role in strengthening international cooperation in fighting the pandemic, promoting world economic recovery, and safeguarding global food and energy security," he said.

Yuan Zheng, deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of American Studies, said China has demonstrated its strong sense of responsibility as a major country when facing global challenges.

"China is a major contributor to world peace, global development, international order and international public goods, and it plays a stabilizing, constructive role amid the changing world situation," Yuan said.

Su, the CIIS scholar, said that as China develops its global partnership network, it finds more common ground for promoting shared interests and boosting common prosperity.

"China is not shortsighted or narrow-minded. It looks to breathe some fresh air into the pattern of countries' interactions when it seeks to build a community with a shared future for mankind," she said.