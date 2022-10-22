Xi presides over 20th CPC National Congress closing session



This photo taken on Oct 22, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held its closing session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING -- Xi Jinping presided over the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.

