Full text of resolution on 19th CPC Central Committee report

BEIJING - The following is the full text of the Resolution of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the Report of the 19th Central Committee adopted at the closing session of the 20th CPC National Congress Saturday.

Adopted on October 22, 2022

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) approves the report presented by Comrade Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee. The Congress has held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics; adhered to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development; and fully applied Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

On the basis of an analysis of the international and domestic landscapes, the Congress has established the theme of the 20th National Congress, reviewed the work of the past five years and the great changes taking place in the first decade of the new era, and elaborated on the new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, the Chinese features and essential requirements of Chinese modernization, and other major issues. It has made strategic plans for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, and it has set out overall plans for coordinated implementation of the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, thus charting the course for continued progress in advancing the cause of the Party and the country on the new journey to achieve the Second Centenary Goal in the new era and establishing a guide to action.

The report of the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted at the Congress is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Party and the people. It is a political declaration and a program of action for the Party to bring together the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and lead them in securing new success for socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is a guiding Marxist document.

The delegates believe that the theme expounded in the report is the soul of the Congress and a general platform for the development of the cause of the Party and the country. Every one of us in the Party must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, stay confident and build strength, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, forge ahead with enterprise and fortitude, and strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

The Congress points out that our Party has dedicated itself to achieving lasting greatness for the Chinese nation and committed itself to the noble cause of peace and development for humanity. Our responsibility is unmatched in importance, and our mission is glorious beyond compare. It is imperative that all of us in the Party never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, that we always stay modest, prudent, and hard-working, and that we have the courage and ability to carry on our fight. We must remain confident in our history, exhibit greater historical initiative, and write an even more magnificent chapter for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The Congress applauds the work of the 19th Central Committee. The five years since the 19th National Congress have been truly momentous and extraordinary. Over these five years, the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly acted on the guiding principles from the 19th National Congress and the plenary sessions of the 19th Central Committee, upheld Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, and fully implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The Central Committee has united and led the whole Party, the entire military, and all Chinese people in making well-coordinated efforts to advance our great struggle, our great project, our great cause, and our great dream, to implement the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic while also promoting economic and social development, and to both pursue development and ensure security.

We have remained true to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability. We have devoted great energy to finishing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, fully and faithfully applied the new development philosophy on all fronts, focused on promoting high-quality development, and worked to create a new pattern of development. We have pursued reform at a swift and steady pace, made solid progress in developing whole-process people's democracy, and advanced law-based governance across all fields of endeavor. We have actively developed advanced socialist culture. We have worked to ensure and improve public wellbeing as a matter of priority and pooled resources to wage a critical battle against poverty. We have made a big push to enhance ecological conservation. We have worked with firm resolve to safeguard national security, fended off and defused major risks, and ensured social stability. We have devoted great energy to modernizing our national defense and the armed forces. We have helped to restore order in Hong Kong, bringing about a major turn for the better. We have stood firm in fighting against separatism and interference, conducted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics on all fronts, and made sweeping efforts to advance the great new project of Party building. We have eradicated absolute poverty as scheduled and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus attaining the First Centenary Goal and embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and reach the Second Centenary Goal.

Over the past five years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core fully assessed the situation, upheld fundamental principles and broke new ground, and exhibited its courage and ability to fight. It has united and led the whole Party, the entire military, and all people across the country in effectively responding to grave, intricate international developments and a series of immense risks and challenges, in solving a great number of problems that had long gone unsolved, in securing many accomplishments that hold major future significance, and in achieving impressive advances in the cause of the Party and the country. With great effort and determination, we have thus steadily advanced socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The Congress stresses that the past decade since the Party's 18th National Congress marked three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance for the cause of the Party and the people: We embraced the centenary of the Communist Party of China; we ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and we eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus completing the First Centenary Goal. These were historic feats -- feats accomplished by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people striving in unity, feats that will be forever recorded in the Chinese nation's history, and feats that will profoundly influence the world.

Over the past decade, we have fully implemented the Party's basic theory, basic line, and basic policy. We have adopted a number of strategic measures, developed a range of transformative practices, and made a series of breakthroughs and landmark advances. We have withstood risks, challenges, and trials in the political, economic, ideological, and natural domains, secured historic achievements and seen historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country, and taken China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects. The great transformation over the past 10 years of the new era marks a milestone in the history of the Party, of the People's Republic of China, of reform and opening up, of the development of socialism, and of the development of the Chinese nation. The Communist Party of China has tempered itself through revolution and grown stronger. The Chinese people are filled with a stronger sense of history and initiative. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course. Scientific socialism is brimming with renewed vitality in 21st-century China.

The Congress stresses that we owe this great transformation to the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups who have striven in unity under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and established the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the military, and the Chinese people, and it is of decisive significance for the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for advancing the historic process of national rejuvenation.

To advance socialism with Chinese characteristics on the new journey in the new era, it is most critical to develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the establishment of Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; to strengthen our consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership; to stay confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics; to uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership; and to be more purposeful in closely following the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in thinking, political stance, and action.

The Congress stresses that Marxism is the fundamental guiding ideology upon which our Party and our country are founded and thrive. Our experience has taught us that, at the fundamental level, we owe the success of our Party and socialism with Chinese characteristics to the fact that Marxism works, particularly when it is adapted to the Chinese context and the needs of our times.

Since the 18th National Congress, our Party has made theoretical explorations and innovations with great courage. It has, from an entirely new perspective, deepened its understanding of the laws that underlie governance by a communist party, the development of socialism, and the evolution of human society. It has achieved major theoretical innovations, which are encapsulated in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The main elements of this theory are summarized in the 10 affirmations, the 14 commitments, and the 13 areas of achievement that were articulated at the 19th National Congress and the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Party Central Committee, all of which we must adhere to over the long term and continue to enrich and develop.

Only by integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture and only by applying dialectical and historical materialism can we provide correct answers to the major questions presented by the times and discovered through practice and can we ensure that Marxism always retains its vigor and vitality. To keep advancing theoretical innovation on the basis of practical experience, we must, first of all, gain a good command of the worldview and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and adhere to and make good use of its stances, viewpoints, and methods. We must put the people first; maintain self-confidence and stand on our own feet; uphold fundamental principles and break new ground; adopt a problem-oriented approach; apply systems thinking; and maintain a global vision, so as to open up a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times.

The Congress has established that, from this day forward, the central task of the Communist Party of China will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

The Congress concludes that our Party has succeeded in advancing and expanding Chinese modernization, based on decades of exploration and practice since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, especially since the launch of reform and opening up in 1978, as well as the new breakthroughs made in theory and practice since the 18th National Congress. Chinese modernization is socialist modernization pursued under the leadership of the Communist Party of China; it contains elements that are common to the modernization processes of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context; it is the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development.

The essential requirements of Chinese modernization are as follows: upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics, pursuing high-quality development, developing whole-process people's democracy, enriching the people's cultural lives, achieving common prosperity for all, promoting harmony between humanity and nature, building a human community with a shared future, and creating a new form of human advancement.

The Congress states that a two-step strategic plan has been adopted to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects: first, basically realizing socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035; second, building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century. The next five years will be crucial for getting our efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects off to a good start. Our main objectives and tasks for this period are as follows:

-- Make breakthroughs in promoting high-quality economic development; achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology; make major progress in creating a new pattern of development and building a modernized economy

-- Make new strides in reform and opening up; make further progress in modernizing China's system and capacity for governance; further improve the socialist market economy; put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy

-- Further enhance the institutions, standards, and procedures of whole-process people's democracy; improve the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics

-- Enrich the intellectual and cultural lives of our people; enhance the cohesion of the Chinese nation and the appeal of Chinese culture

-- Ensure personal income grows basically in step with economic growth and pay rises in tandem with increases in productivity; ensure much more equitable access to basic public services; develop a better multi-tiered social security system

-- Substantially improve urban and rural living environments; make notable progress in building a Beautiful China

-- Further consolidate national security; fulfill the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027; make solid progress in building a Peaceful China

-- Further increase China's international standing and influence; enable China to play a greater role in global governance

The Congress emphasizes that building a modern socialist country in all respects is a great and arduous endeavor. Our future is bright, but we still have a long way to go. On the journey ahead, we must firmly adhere to the following major principles: upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership; following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics; applying a people-centered development philosophy; remaining committed to deepening reform and opening up; and carrying forward our fighting spirit. All of us in the Party must forge ahead with confidence and determination; proactively identify, respond to, and steer changes and prevent and defuse risks; and keep on striving to secure new successes in building a modern socialist China in all respects.

The Congress endorses the strategic plans set out in the report for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the period to come, and it stresses that we should fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, accelerate the creation of a new development pattern, and pursue high-quality development. We should continue reforms to develop the socialist market economy, promote high-standard opening up, and accelerate efforts to foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy and features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows. We should build a high-standard socialist market economy, modernize the industrial system, advance rural revitalization across the board, promote coordinated regional development, and advance high-standard opening up.

We should invigorate China through science and education and develop a strong workforce for the modernization drive. We should continue to give high priority to the development of education, build China's self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and rely on talent to pioneer and to propel development. We should develop education that meets the people's expectations, improve systems for scientific and technological innovation, accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, and implement the workforce development strategy. We should speed up work to build a strong educational system, greater scientific and technological strength, and a quality workforce.

We should advance whole-process people's democracy and ensure that the people run the country. We should firmly stay on the path of socialist political advancement with Chinese characteristics; uphold the unity between Party leadership, the running of the country by the people, and law-based governance; and ensure the principal position of the people, so as to give full expression to their will, protect their rights and interests, and spark their creativity. We should strengthen the institutions through which the people run the country and uphold and improve our country's foundational, basic, and important political systems. We should fully develop consultative democracy, actively develop democracy at the primary level, and consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front.

We should exercise law-based governance on all fronts and advance the rule of law in China. We should, with a focus on protecting and promoting social fairness and justice, pursue coordinated progress in law-based governance, law-based exercise of state power, and law-based government administration and take integrated steps to build a country, government, and society based on the rule of law. We should improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the Constitution at its core, steadily advance law-based government administration, ensure strict and impartial administration of justice, and step up efforts to establish the rule of law throughout society.

We should build cultural confidence and strength and secure new successes in developing socialist culture. We should ignite the cultural creativity of the entire nation and build a powerful source of inspiration for realizing national rejuvenation. We should consolidate a common intellectual foundation for the whole Party and all Chinese people to strive in unity, develop a socialist ideology that has the power to unite and inspire the people, extensively apply the core socialist values, enhance civility throughout society, develop cultural programs and the cultural sector, and extend the reach and appeal of Chinese civilization.

We should improve the people's wellbeing and raise quality of life. We should ensure and improve the people's wellbeing in the course of pursuing development and encourage everyone to work hard together to create a better life. We should make solid progress in promoting common prosperity, improve the system of income distribution, implement the employment-first strategy, improve the social security system, and advance the Healthy China Initiative.

We should pursue green development and promote harmony between humanity and nature. We should uphold and act on the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and we should remember to maintain harmony between humanity and nature when planning our development. We should take a holistic and systematic approach to the conservation and improvement of mountains, waters, forests, farmlands, grasslands, and deserts. We should carry out coordinated industrial restructuring, pollution control, ecological conservation, and climate response. We should accelerate the transition to a model of green development, intensify pollution prevention and control, enhance diversity, stability, and sustainability in our ecosystems, and work actively and prudently toward the goals of reaching peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality.

The Congress emphasizes that national security is the bedrock of national rejuvenation and social stability is a prerequisite for building a strong and prosperous China. We must resolutely pursue a holistic approach to national security and promote national security in all areas and stages of the work of the Party and the country. We must improve the national security system, strengthen our capacity for safeguarding national security, enhance public safety governance, and improve the social governance system, so as to ensure national security and social stability.

The Congress stresses that achieving the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and more quickly elevating our people's armed forces to world-class standards are strategic tasks for building a modern socialist country in all respects. To this end, we must apply Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the military, implement the military strategy for the new era, and maintain the Party's absolute leadership over the people's armed forces. We must continue to enhance political loyalty in the military, strengthen the military through reform, science and technology, and personnel training, and run the military in accordance with the law. We must simultaneously carry out operations, boost combat preparedness, and enhance our military capabilities. We must continue integrated development of the military through mechanization, informatization, and the application of smart technologies and work faster to modernize military theory, organizational forms, personnel, and weaponry and equipment. We must enhance the military's strategic capabilities for defending China's sovereignty, security, and development interests and see that the people's armed forces effectively fulfill their missions and tasks in the new era.

The Congress stresses that the policy of One Country, Two Systems is a great innovation of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It has proven to be the best institutional arrangement for ensuring sustained prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao after their return to the motherland. This policy must be adhered to over the long term. We should fully, faithfully, and resolutely implement the policy of One Country, Two Systems, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy. We should remain committed to law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macao, maintain constitutional order in these two special administrative regions as stipulated in China's Constitution and their basic laws, and see that Hong Kong and Macao are administered by patriots.

We should adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and implement our Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era. We should take resolute steps to oppose "Taiwan independence" and promote reunification, maintain the initiative and the ability to steer in cross-Strait relations, and unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification.

The Congress endorses the report's analysis of the international situation and the arrangements it sets out for China's foreign affairs. The Congress emphasizes that China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, and it is dedicated to promoting a human community with a shared future. China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace and has always decided its position and policy on issues based on their own merits. China adheres to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in pursuing friendship and cooperation with other countries. It is committed to its fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world and pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. China plays an active part in the reform and development of the global governance system and works to make global governance fairer and more equitable. China sincerely calls upon all countries to hold dear humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom and join forces to meet all types of global challenges.

The Congress stresses that our Party has a pivotal role in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and in advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts. As the largest Marxist governing party in the world, we must always stay alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party like ours faces, so as to maintain the people's support and consolidate our position as the long-term governing party.

We must persevere with full and rigorous self-governance, continue to advance the great new project of Party building in the new era, and use our own transformation to steer social transformation. We must meet the overall requirements for Party building in the new era, improve the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance, and comprehensively advance our efforts to purify, improve, renew, and excel ourselves. We must uphold and strengthen the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee; enhance cohesion and forge the Party's soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; improve the systems and regulations for the Party's self-reform; cultivate officials capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation; enhance the political and organizational functions of Party organizations; take strict steps to improve Party conduct and enforce Party discipline; and endeavor to win the tough and protracted battle against corruption.

The Congress calls on the whole Party, the entire military, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to stay closely rallied around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, to keep in mind that empty talk will do nothing for our country and only solid work will make it flourish, to maintain firm confidence, unite as one, and forge ahead with resolve, and to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts.