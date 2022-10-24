Stable power supply system set up at sentry post in Xinjiang

Uliduergong (transliteration) sentry post in Keketuohai, Xinjiang.

BEIJING, Oct.24 – Uliduergong (transliteration) sentry post in Keketuohai, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is known as the "isolated island in the forest sea". In September 2022, with the completion of military energy project, the post got connected to the microgrid and has had eternal lights. The troops therein have finally bid farewell to the life with low-power diesel engines to generate power.

Uliduergong sentry post is located in a remote area, with only one road connecting with the outside world. One can only get there by horse or on foot. For this project, a construction office under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command had contacted an army aviation brigade to send helicopters to transport the building materials in batches.

As of the moment, inside a kitchen among the row of the sentry post’s wooden houses, refrigerator, soybean milk machine and rice cooker were arranged in order with the indicator lights flashing. Cook Lin Xiaoming was preparing lunch. "With the new power system, we don't need to use wood to cook anymore," he said.

"The new-generation solar power generation system can realize stable power supply and energy storage, and ensure normal power consumption for at least 3 days even under adverse weather conditions," said Wang Fanfan, head of the construction office under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command.

The commanding officer of the sentry post introduced that with a stable power supply, soldiers can play chess and watch movies at night, bidding farewell to the days of counting stars at night. The days on guard are no longer boring, and life here becomes warmer.