PLA, PAP delegation studies 20th CPC National Congress report

By Fei Shiting and Qian Zongyang

BEIJING, Oct.24 -- In recent days, delegates of the PLA and the PAP delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) continued to have warm discussions and in-depth exchanges on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress.

The delegates said that the report delivered by President Xi, which has set up the general strategic outline for building a stronger country and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, is another Marxist programmatic document.

The past decade since the Party's 18th National Congress witnessed three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance for the cause of the Party and the people. First, we embraced the centenary of the Communist Party of China; second, we ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and third, we eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus completing the First Centenary Goal. The miracles and leaps achieved in the past decade of the new era are historic, which in the final analysis, have been under the guidance of the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Delegates pointed out that the report to the 20th CPC National Congress has made a comprehensive deployment for realizing the goals set for the centenary of the PLA and striving to break new ground to realize the modernization of the national defense and the armed forces. In the new era and on the new course, we must enhance the military's strategic capabilities for defending China's sovereignty, security, and development interests; comprehensively strengthen training and readiness, and improve China's armed forces’ ability to win.