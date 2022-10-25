Xi urges military to focus on its centenary goals

Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech during the meeting. LI GANG/XINHUA

Entire armed forces must have thorough understanding of Party's thought, he says

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged the Chinese military on Monday to continue to be focused on the goals set by the CPC Central Committee for the armed forces to accomplish by 2027, the year marking the centenary of the People's Liberation Army.

Completing the missions for the Chinese military by the PLA's centenary in 2027 and building the military into a world-class force are strategic prerequisites for making China a modernized, socialist nation, according to the report that Xi delivered to the 20th CPC National Congress.

Speaking to top-ranking officers in his first military meeting since the 20th CPC National Congress concluded on Saturday, Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that achieving those goals is the central mission for China's armed forces in the coming five years, and that they must spare no effort to meet these goals by 2027.

All members of the armed forces must have a thorough understanding of the Party's thought on strengthening the military, carefully study the thought's essence and turn it into their inner impetus to build a world-class military, Xi said.

Commanders, officers and soldiers should work and train hard to fulfill their tasks to contribute to the completion of the centenary goals, he stressed.

Xi said that members of the new Central Military Commission were selected at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and this was an important political decision made by the Central Committee based on the needs of the Party, the country and the armed forces.

He urged the members of the commission to keep in mind their duties given by the Party and the people, as well as the expectations of troops, and to carry out their work diligently.

The commander in chief ordered all military units to strictly follow the Central Military Commission's annual plan and ensure the punctual completion of their tasks for 2022.

Commanders should make plans for their units for the next year based on new situations and missions, and lead their troops to make a good start for 2023, he said.