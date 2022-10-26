26th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to DRC carries out comprehensive rescue drill for wounded

KINSHASSA, Oct. 25 -- On October 24, the UN Day, the medical and engineering detachments of the 26th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) jointly carried out a rescue drill for the wounded, to test and improve their comprehensive rescue ability in emergencies.

The drill was set in the scenario that several wounded foreign peacekeepers were in urgent need of first aid. Upon receiving the wounded, the medical members wasted no time in examining and judging the condition of the wounds, taking emergency treatments, and carrying out surgeries. Every link has been in close connection from reception to admission to the hospital.

Su Zhenglin, commanding officer of the medical detachment, expressed that the team would continue to adhere to regular training to improve the members' comprehensive ability to deal with various emergencies.

The 26th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to the DRC, composed of members selected from the PLA Xizang Military Command, has accomplished all tasks assigned by the UN with high standards in medical treatment, emergency road repair and engineering construction since its deployment.