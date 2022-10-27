PLA Air Force to participate in Africa Airforce Forum: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 27 -- The first Africa Airforce Forum will be held in Dakar, capital of Senegal, from October 26 to 27, and a Chinese Air Force delegation will participate in it, according to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

“The forum aims to strengthen the air forces’ cooperation between Africa and other countries around the world to better cope with regional security challenges,” stated Spokesperson Tan.

The spokesperson introduced that in recent years, the Chinese PLA Air Force (PLAAF) has demonstrated its goodwill of opening-up, cooperation, and exchanges through a series of bilateral and multilateral platforms, including world air force leaders’ conference , air shows, and joint exercises and training. The Chinese PLAAF has carried out practical cooperation with foreign air forces worldwide, including those of African countries.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese PLAAF has also played a positive role in international humanitarian disaster relief and reduction, regional security cooperation, etc. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, amounts of urgently-needed medical supplies, medicines, and apparatus have been delivered by the Chinese PLAAF aircraft to many countries in Asia and Africa.

“The Chinese PLAAF has been making contributions to building the community with a shared future for mankind and preserving world peace by taking these various pragmatic measures,” said the spokesperson.