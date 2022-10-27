US should dispel negative factors hindering China-US military relations: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 27 -- "China attaches great importance to the mil-to-mil relations with the US and is willing to conduct communication between the two militaries, which, however, must comply with certain principles and bottom lines," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the words by US Secretary of Defense Austin in an interview that US is trying to reopen the military communication channel with China and hopes that China can cooperate with the US in this regard.

"In response to the US side's vicious provocations earlier on, China has taken resolute countermeasures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and dignity", said Tan, noting that the US side should bear full responsibility for the serious difficulties faced by the current China-US mil-to-mil relations.

He also stressed that if the US intends to strengthen military communication with China, it should match its words with deeds to show sincerity, earnestly respect China's interests and major concerns, and dispel the negative factors hindering the relations between the two militaries.