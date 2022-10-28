Chinese peacekeepers participant in emergency defense drill in Lebanon

By Tong Yi and Hu Huiqi

The 21st Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon rushes to assemble in an unexpected emergency defense drill.

BEIRUT, Oct. 28 -- On October 26 local time, members of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon participated in an unexpected emergency defense drill held by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Sector East, and further improved their response ability to emergencies.

During the drill, UNIFIL Sector East sent inspectors to check the personnel structure, weapons and equipment, medical supplies and materials in the two bunkers of the contingent one by one, who later communicated with the Sector East Command from the bunkers and reported the actual performance of the Chinese peacekeepers.

According to Miao Hongcheng, head of the medical contingent, since the deployment to the mission area at the end of July, the medical contingent has formulated a number of emergency plans, and regularly organized drills on the subjects of air defense, raid defense and mass casualty treatment according to the social situation in the mission area of Lebanon and the requirements of various tasks.

It is learned that the 21st Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon kept providing humanitarian medical aid to the local people within the past three months. So far, it has received more than 1,000 patients, completed a number of large-scale tasks, and won wide acclaim from the other UNIFIL peacekeepers and local people.