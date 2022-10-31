Preparation for 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in order

ZHUHAI, Oct.31 -- The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2022, is to be held at Zhuhai International Air Show Center from November 8 to 13. There will be more than 740 enterprises from 43 countries and regions to participate in the exhibition, and a number of new aerospace products will debut during the event.

The PLA Air Force will send various active service aircraft, represented by the 20 series, to participate in the air show, and the PLA Army will also send active helicopters to the show and carry out flight demonstration for the first time. In addition, more than 20 new models of land equipment will have a dynamic presentation.

On the morning of October 29, the Red Eagle aerobatic team of the PLA Air Force Aviation University arrived at the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport, becoming the first aerobatic team for the air show arriving.

JL-10 fighter trainer, Y-20 and IL-76 transport aircraft had arrived at the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport on October 28. As a new-generation advanced jet trainer independently developed by China, JL-10 made its debut in real flight performance at the Airshow China 2021 and became a highlight of that air show.

It is learned that the indoor exhibition area of this year's air show covers 100,000 square meters. At present, the exhibition hall is still under construction at an intense tempo, and the main exhibition areas have taken shape. The air show will focus on creating an image integrating brands of "China's military industry" and "China's aerospace industry", where the visitors can see the latest scientific achievements of major aerospace projects such as the lunar, solar and Mars explorations.

In terms of national defense equipment, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) will systematically demonstrate the overall capabilities and main products of seven major equipment systems, including air defense, coastal defense, anti-ground strike, unmanned operation, anti-UAV, early warning command and commercial aerospace. The anti-UAV system developed by China will make its debut. In addition, advanced equipment like the HQ-9BE air defense missile system will also be unveiled at the air show.