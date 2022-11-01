Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark to pay friendly visit to Indonesia

BEIJING, Nov. 1 -- At the invitation of the Indonesian military, the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark will set sail on November 2 from Zhoushan, east China’s Zhejiang province, for a friendly visit to Indonesia, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in a written statement released on Tuesday.

During the visit, the naval hospital ship Peace Ark will carry out outpatient diagnosis and treatment of common diseases and frequently-encountered diseases for local people and overseas Chinese in Indonesia, and carry out medical services such as surgical treatment and hospitalization as needed, Spokesperson Tan said.

Spokesperson Tan added that the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark, known as the "messenger of friendship who travels thousands of miles to defend peace", is on its 10th overseas mission. This mission is another vivid practice of the Chinese military to implement the concept of "a community with a shared future for humanity" and "a maritime community with a shared future." It will further enhance the friendly relationship between the two countries, the two militaries and the two people.