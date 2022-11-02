China, Vietnam coast guards to conduct second joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

BEIJING, Nov. 2 -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard are to conduct the second joint patrol in Beibu Gulf from November 3 to 5 in 2022 as scheduled. Joint patrol has been an important embodiment of maritime law enforcement cooperation between China and Vietnam, and this is the 24th joint patrol carried out by maritime law enforcement departments of the two countries.

During the forthcoming patrol, the two parties will conduct comprehensive inspections in waters of the Beibu Gulf, organize a joint exercise themed on search and rescue of cargo ships on fire, and standardize marine fishery production, in an effort to improve the joint response capability against maritime emergencies.

Over the years, the CCG and the Vietnam Coast Guard have always maintained a good momentum of cooperation. They strengthened maritime law enforcement cooperation, proactively made information exchanges, fought against maritime crimes, properly handled maritime emergencies, jointly maintained regional maritime security, and worked together to build a maritime community with a shared future.

In particular, since the Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2016 to establish a mechanism-based cooperative relationship, the two parties have continued to carry out a series of practical cooperation, including high-level meetings, exchanges between young police officers, mutual ship visits, and joint exercises and training. The practical cooperation has kept expanding in content and form, and the bilateral friendship has thereby deepened, which has become a model for regional maritime law enforcement cooperation.