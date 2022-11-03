Yuanwang-22 rocket carrying ship completes transport mission and returns home

NANJING, Nov. 3-- Yuanwang-22 rocket carrying ship of the Yuanwang rocket transport fleet, returned to its home port at China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department (CSMTC) on the afternoon of November 2 after completing several maritime transport missions.

Ship Yuanwang-22 set sail on July 31 this year. After completing a rocket transport mission, it worked together with ship Yuanwang-21 to transport the Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket and containers.

During this voyage, ship Yuanwang-22 set a new record for the rocket transport fleet by sailing for 95 consecutive days and travelling over 11,000 nautical miles in a single mission. This voyage has effectively tested the self-sustaining ability of the transport ship and the fleet's diversified supply capabilities, laying a good foundation for the fleet to perform follow-up tasks.