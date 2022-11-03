PLA naval hospital ship Peace Ark conducts "Mission Harmony-2022"

By Guo Fengkuan, Yang Guangyuan, and Chang Fei

ZHOUSHAN, Nov.3 -- At 10:00 o’clock on Nov. 2, 2022, the hospital ship Peace Ark (hull 866) of the Chinese PLA Navy set sail from a military port in Zhoushan, east China’s Zhejiang Province, to carry out the mission codenamed "Mission Harmony-2022" by visiting Indonesia and providing medical services there.

The maritime hospital onboard ship Peace Ark is composed of 111 doctors and nurses selected from the PLA Naval Medical University. It has 14 clinical departments, 3 auxiliary departments and pharmacies, and carries a shipborne helicopter for rescue.

In the form combining outpatient service at port and on-board diagnosis and treatment, the hospital Peace Ark will provide local people and overseas Chinese with medical services including outpatient diagnosis and treatment of common diseases and frequently-encountered diseases, as well as surgical treatment and hospitalization as required.

According to Deng Qiang, captain of the hospital ship Peace Ark, this is the 10th time that the ship has gone overseas to perform tasks. The hospital ship Peace Ark has always adhered to the principle of putting life first to provide medical services, energetically conveyed the concept of peace to the world, and made contributions to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development.