China Coast Guard launches "Blue Sea 2022" special law enforcement campaign

The photo shows Fujian Coast Guard conducts law enforcement activity against illegal mining in the waters under its jurisdiction. (Photo from CCG Wechat)

By Liu Xin

BEIJING, Nov. 3 -- Recently, the China Coast Guard (CCG), together with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and National Forestry and Grassland Administration, launched a two-month special law enforcement campaign for marine ecology and environment protection as well as natural resource development and utilization, codenamed as "Blue Sea 2022".

Blue Sea is an administrative law enforcement project jointly created by the CCG and relevant departments targeting marine governance. Since its launch in 2020, the project has played a significant role in promoting the governance of China's marine ecology and environment.

Blue Sea 2022 is to highlight the law enforcement and supervision in fields of offshore island utilization, submarine communication cable protection, offshore oil exploration and development, exploitation and transportation of sea sand, waste dumping, and marine nature reserves. Illegal activities that seriously threaten marine ecological security are to be cracked down on, including illegal mining of sea sand, dumping without certificates, red coral poaches, illegal use of the sea and islands, construction without environmental impact assessment, and destruction of submarine cables.

It is learned that relevant competent departments and maritime law enforcement agencies will establish a special cooperation mechanism during the campaign to coordinate the deployment of forces, strengthen information sharing and enhance joint management and control.