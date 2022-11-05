Airshow China 2022: What to expect?

A J-10 arrives at the exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, November 3, 2022. /CFP

An array of cutting-edge aircraft are gathering in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province as the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China is slated to be held from November 8-13, showcasing the technology trends in aerospace.

The show is expected to exhibit more aerobatic flying displays and ground static displays compared to the previous airshows. Some of the world's top equipment, including military drones, missiles, airplane engines and even spacecraft, will be at the show.

Xi'an JH-7 arrives for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangzhou Province, November 3, 2022. /CFP

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will display its active service aircraft, especially the 20-series including J-20, Y-20 and Yunyou-20.

PLA's active service helicopters will fly at the airshow for the first time and over 20 types of land equipment will be operated for the show.

AG600M amphibious aircraft arrives in Zhuhai for the upcoming Airshow China, November 1, 2022. /CFP

For commercial aircraft, China's first homegrown large passenger plane, the C919, and domestically developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft are among the planes to make demonstration. Taihang turbofan engine series, developed and produced in China, will also be at display.

The 1:1 model of the China's space station combination is in preparation for the Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. /CFP

And, a full-size model of China's space station combination will make its debut at the airshow, offering an immersive experience for the visitors.

The new generation rockets, including Long March-9, Long March-5B, Long March-6A will be displayed, demonstrating the country's advance in launch vehicles. Multiple types of new engines and satellites including China's solar observation satellite Xihe will be at the show as well.