China issues guideline to promote guiding principles of key Party congress in military

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a guideline on the study, publicity, and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the military.

The document noted that the study, publicity, and implementation of the guiding principles is the primary political task of the Party, the country, and the armed forces for the present and for some time to come.

The guideline called for persistently carrying out the study of the guiding principles, thus aligning the thoughts and actions of the military with them.

It highlighted efforts in areas including comprehensively strengthening Party building in the armed forces, fully implementing the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the chairman of the CMC, stepping up military training and war preparedness in a comprehensive way, and advancing innovation of defense-related science and technology.

The guideline called for efforts to ensure the guiding principles are integrated into all aspects of military development and work.