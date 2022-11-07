PLA Air Force unveils equipment lineup at Airshow China 2022

A YY-20 aerial tanker rehearses for performance in Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 5, 2022. (Photo from Xinhua)

ZHUHAI, Nov. 7 -- The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2022, is to be held from November 8 to 13 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA Air Force, introduced on November 6 that about 50 types of weapons and equipment including J-20, Y-20, and KJ-500, H-6K and HQ-9B will be displayed, among which YY-20, J-16 and GJ-2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) will make their first public flights in the airshow. All of them will show the historical achievements of the PLA Air Force in the past decade of the new era and the phased results of the modernized strategic air force construction.

Aircraft J-20 is the new generation of stealth fighter jet independently developed by China, which made a public flight for the first time in the Airshow China 2016. In recent years, it has played an increasingly important role in military training for combat readiness in the new era. Aircraft YY-20 is China's new-generation aerial refueling equipment, which has carried out aerial refueling training with multiple types of fighter jets including J-20, J-16 and J-10C for many times, effectively enhancing the PLA Air Force’s capability of long-range maneuverability.

The PLA Air Force's new combat forces in new domain will also be displayed. The GJ-2 UAV, which will perform its first flight demonstration, is a medium-to-high-altitude, long-endurance reconnaissance and combat UAV system developed by China. It is an important weapon for border patrol and anti-terrorism operations. Other UAVs including the WZ-7, WZ-8, and WZ-10 will be on static display on the ground.

The Bayi Aerobatic Team of the PLA Air Force and the Red Eagle Aerobatic Team of the PLA Air Force Aviation University will also perform at the air show, the 10th time and third time respectively of their participation in such event.

In addition, the PLA Air Force will also set up an exhibition hall of aviation administration for the first time to introduce the knowledge of air traffic regulation to the public.

A GJ-2 UAV rehearses for a flight performance in Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 5, 2022. (Photo from Xinhua)