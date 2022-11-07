The PLA's Z-20 helicopter arrives in Zhuhai for Airshow China 2022

The Z-20 helicopter performs a flight rehearsal in Zhuhai City, south China’s Guangdong Province, November 7, 2022. /CFP

The Zhi-20 (Z-20) helicopter, one of China's "20 series" military aircraft, arrived at the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday, according to China Media Group (CMG).

A total of nine People's Liberation Army (PLA) ground force helicopters, including the Z-20, Z-8L and Z-10, will make demonstration flights at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

The domestically developed Z-20 is a medium-lift multifunctional helicopter that can work in all conditions, according to CMG.

With the capability of carrying all-terrain vehicles, the Z-8L transport helicopter improves the aerial assault brigades in fast long-range delivery and air-to-ground cooperative operation capability, said the CMG.

The three helicopters will perform a variety of flight performances, such as hovering and vertical ascent during the airshow.

The "20 series," which includes J-20 stealth fighter jets, Y-20 large transport aircraft and YY-20 aerial refueling aircraft, will be displayed together.

The exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held from November 8 to 13.