PLA Air Force showcases signature equipment at Airshow China

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force displayed an array of its equipment and weapons including aircraft, drones and missiles at the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

The PLA Air Force's signature aircraft such as J-20 stealth fighter jets and a YU-20 tanker aircraft took part in the flying display at the airshow that opened Tuesday.

The Attack-2 drone made its flying display debut at the airshow.

The airshow also featured other aircraft and weapons including the H-6K bomber and HQ-9B surface-to-air missiles.