Chinese military medical team awarded medals by Lao People's Army

By Zhang Jianhua

VIENTIANE, Nov. 9 -- Members of the 7th medical expert team dispatched by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to Laos were awarded the Grade III Medal of Valor and the Medal of Friendship by the Lao People's Army. The medal-awarding ceremony was held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on November 8.

According to the Military Attaché's Office of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, the Chinese military medical expert team overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to carry out medical assistance work at the Military Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army and made outstanding contributions.

The Chinese military medical experts devoted themselves wholeheartedly to the treatment of patients and training of medical staff in Laos, and helped improve the diagnosis, treatment and nursing level of the Lao Military Hospital 103, said Lao Defense Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and deputy prime minister of Laos, in a document signed by him on awarding medals to the Chinese military medical team.

Sun Dongdong, head of the Chinese military medical team, said that they will continue to devote themselves to the assistance work, focus on both treating and teaching, and make every effort to safeguard the health of the Lao military and civilians, so as to further contribute to the friendship between the two countries and the two militaries.

The Lao Military Hospital 103 is a comprehensive hospital established with assistance from the Chinese Ministry of National Defense. Since 2019, the Chinese PLA has been dispatching medical teams to the hospital, where the Chinese military medical experts have carried out a series of medical-aid activities such as academic exchanges, medical knowledge popularization lectures, and free medical consultations. They also helped the doctors of the hospital complete a number of major surgical operations.