Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to S. Sudan passes UNMISS equipment inspection

WAU, S. SUDAN, Nov. 10 -- The 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) passed the equipment inspection of the fourth quarter conducted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on November 8, 2022.

During the inspection, 10 categories of medical equipment, weapons and ammunition, vehicles, communication equipment and living facilities received all-round inspection and evaluation.

The 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) is to conduct the troops’ rotation and mission handover next month.