China hosts 3rd Int'l Army Forum on Military Education

BEIJING, Nov. 10 -- The Army Engineering University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) hosted the third International Army Forum on Military Education via video link in Nanjing city, east China’s Jiangsu province, from Nov. 8 to 9.

Experts from 21 military academies in 10 countries, including China, Pakistan, Greece, Egypt and Argentina, participated in the event and exchanged views on the cultivation of junior army officers, the training mode and path for junior army officers, as well as the core competence of the new-type military talents.

With the theme of "Common Vision for Army Junior Officers’ Training", the forum aimed to explore the development trend and reform direction of military education, share practical experience and the latest achievements of military education, and build an important platform for military education exchanges and cooperation between Chinese military academies and those around the world.