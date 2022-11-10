PLA Navy brings ship-based aircraft to Airshow China

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has exhibited an array of its maritime combat equipment, including ship-based aircraft, at the ongoing Airshow China 2022.

At the airshow, audiences have the chance to observe more than 10 types of navy equipment, including J-15 carrier-based fighter jet, Z-9S ship-based helicopter, and KJ-500H reconnaissance and early warning aircraft.

The equipment on display at the airshow is able to take up various tasks, from maritime surveillance and rescue to supplies transportation and field rescue.

After years of development, the PLA Navy has established a system of ship-based aircraft featuring fighter jets, helicopters, early warning aircraft, and training aircraft, signifying initial equipment transformation from land-based to ship-based.