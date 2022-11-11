China Coast Guard burns 1.49 tons of methamphetamine

By Ma Shilong and Jiang Qiuyi

BEIJING, Nov. 11 -- China Coast Guard (CCG) Taizhou Bureau in Zhejiang Province, joining with local police and procuratorate, launched a destruction activity for the drugs seized in a major maritime smuggling case on November 4. Witnessed by law enforcement officers from the three units, 1.49 tons of drugs were burned in an incinerator for harmless destruction.

It is learnt that the drugs were seized from the "6.01 Major Maritime Drug Smuggling Case" investigated and handled by the Zhejiang Coast Guard and local police in 2018, during which a total of 164 boxes of methamphetamine were seized with a total weight of 1.49 tons. After two years of pursuit, review, prosecution and judgment, the case was sentenced in Taizhou Intermediate People's Court on June 13, 2020, and 18 suspects were severely punished by law.