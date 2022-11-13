Xi encourages young aviation workers to promote self-reliance, high-quality development of industry

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wrote back to young workers and engineers of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), encouraging them to promote self-reliance and strength in aviation science and technology and high-quality development of the industry.

In his letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that the "Luo Yang youth vanguard team" from AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Corporation had followed the example of the late fighter jet development director Luo Yang and took root in the front line of aviation equipment development, working hand in hand in urgent, difficult and dangerous tasks.

"The spirit of unity and struggle is very precious," said Xi.

He noted that young people from all walks of life need to shoulder heavy responsibilities and take the lead to turn the grand blueprint outlined at the 20th CPC National Congress into reality.

Xi expressed the hope that the young aviation workers and engineers will continue to strive for promoting the self-reliance and strength in aviation science and technology and advancing the high-quality development of the aviation industry, so as to make new contributions to the building of a modern socialist country in all respects and to promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in all respects.

On Nov. 26, 2012, Xi urged all CPC members and cadres to learn from Luo's qualities and treasured spirit. Luo, head of production of China's J-15 fighter jet, died in the line of duty.

Since 2013, AVIC has been organizing young employees as the "Luo Yang youth vanguard team" to take the lead in urgent and difficult tasks. Recently, representatives of the first group of the "Luo Yang youth vanguard team" of AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Corporation wrote to Xi, reporting their achievements in the past decade and expressing their aspirations to devote themselves to the country.