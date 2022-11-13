Options for a Shared Future: Chinese naval hospital ship arrives in Jakarta

The Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" has arrived in Indonesia on a humanitarian mission to provide free medical services to local people. Our reporter Huang Yue has the story.

The Peace Ark sets sail again!

Upon arriving in Jakarta, medical workers set up tents in the harbor and started treating patients.

"My mother has a heart disease, so I brought her here. She has been under treatment for a long time, but we haven't seen any progress. My friend told me a Chinese hospital ship would come, so we came here for treatment. I heard that a Chinese hospital ship came in 2013 and treated a lot of people. I hope they can help my mom."

"I'm Mrs. Eunice, and I'm 60 years old. My family drove 100 kilometers from our home yesterday to attend the welcome ceremony. The medical team told me they started work today, so I came to the cardiology department. I'm grateful to them for helping us."

This is Mission Harmony-2022 – Peace Ark's 10th humanitarian mission since 2008.

At the invitation of the Indonesian military, the hospital ship will stay in Indonesia for seven days.

Over 100 Chinese medical workers are onboard, with 14 clinical departments and a pharmacy, as well as a helicopter for emergency medical use.

The Chinese Navy earlier said surgical treatment and hospitalization will also be offered if necessary.

Over 700 local residents came to see the doctors on the first day.

Local people say they are impressed by the professional and thoughtful services.

DESY Volunteer in Jakarta "I've never been to China. I got all information about China from social media before today. But this time, I saw first hand what Chinese people and China's medical services are like."

The Peace Ark has sailed 240,000 miles over the past 14 years, serving more than 230,000 people in over 40 countries and regions. Huang Yue, CGTN.