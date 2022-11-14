14th Airshow China wraps up in Zhuhai

ZHUHAI, Nov.14 -- The 14th China International Aviation&Aerospace Exhibition, Airshow China 2022, wrapped up in Zhuhai city on the afternoon of November 13. In the six-day exhibition, more than 740 exhibitors from dozens of countries and regions participated in the event both online and offline to display new technologies and new products in aerospace and national defense.

A total of over 100 aircraft participating in the event parked outdoors, and the indoor exhibition area covered 10 thousand square meters. The PLA Air Force (PLAAF) static exhibition area has increased by 10% compared with the previous one. The flight performance and ground equipment demonstration were of higher specification, grander lineup and more true-to-life live-fire experience compared with previous ones.

At this air show, weapons and equipment such as J-20 stealth fighter jets, Y-20 heavy transport aircraft, KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, H-6K bombers, HQ-9B air-defense missile system, Z-20 medium-lift utility helicopters, YU-20 tanker aircraft, J-16 fighter jets, and Attack-2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were unveiled, and the Bayi Aerobatics Team of the PLAAF and the Red Eagle Aerobatic Team of the PLAAF Aviation University also performed aerobatic stunts in Zhuhai.

Leading enterprises of the aviation industry and civil aviation system participated in the event with their latest achievements in domestic aviation equipment, and related enterprises from China's military industry and ship system also got involved in the exhibition with relevant solutions and defense exhibits. The exhibit structure has featured a six-in-one systematic integration of "land, sea, air, space, electronics and network", and all-dimensional coverage.

This year's airshow has displayed China's achievements in aerospace and defense science and technology in the past decade of the new era. After the closing of the event, some fine works will be left to be on exhibition for a longer period, while activities like badge exhibition, photography exhibition, and world airshow photo exhibition are also to be conducted later.

It is learned that the 15th China International Aviation&Aerospace Exhibition will be held in Zhuhai from November 12 to 17, 2024 as scheduled.