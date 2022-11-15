Xi meets Dutch PM Rutte

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte here Tuesday afternoon.

Xi pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassadorial diplomatic relations between China and the Netherlands.

The most valuable experience of the China-Netherlands relationship is that it is open and practical, he said, adding that the two sides should continue to push for new progress in their open and practical comprehensive cooperative partnership.

China stands ready to work with the Netherlands to uphold and practice true multilateralism, stick to the right direction of economic globalization, safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and jointly create an international environment conducive to development, Xi stressed.

Rutte said he was glad to meet Xi again in the special year of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassadorial diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and China.

The Netherlands is ready to work with China to bear in mind the bigger picture, tap their potential, expand dialogue and cooperation in such areas as innovation and climate change, and push for greater achievements in bilateral relations in the next 50 years, Rutte said.