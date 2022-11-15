Xi meets Senegalese President Sall

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Senegalese President Macky Sall here Tuesday afternoon.

Xi pointed out that China and Senegal are important partners and co-chairs of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China is willing to continue to work hand in hand with Senegal on the road toward development and revitalization and support each other on issues involving each other's sovereignty, security and development interests, Xi stressed.

China and Senegal have a high degree of agreement on major issues such as safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, Xi added.

Sall extended congratulations again to Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

China has always stood with Senegal and other African countries in agriculture, water conservancy, infrastructure, education, medical care and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Sall thanked China for its valuable help to Senegal and other African countries, and for being the first to publicly support the African Union in joining the Group of 20 (G20).