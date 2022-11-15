Chinese military issues trial provisions on promoting transparency in Party affairs

BEIJING, Nov.15 -- With the approval of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the CMC General Office recently issued trial provisions on promoting transparency in Party Affairs in Chinese military, which will come into force on January 1, 2023.

The provisions systematically regulate the openness of Party affairs in military on all fronts, which specify the applicable subjects, work requirements, scope and content to be released, as well as the procedures, methods and timing of the disclosure. The provisions serve as a basis for strengthening and standardizing the disclosure work of Party affairs in military.

The promulgation of the provisions is of great significance for the Chinese military in developing intra-Party democracy, strengthening intra-Party supervision, and helping the majority of Party members in the military better understand and get involved in Party affairs.