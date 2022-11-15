Xi meets Argentine President Fernandez

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez here Tuesday afternoon.

Xi pointed out that this year is a crucial one in the development of China-Argentina relations, during which the two presidents jointly declared 2022 the Year of China-Argentina Friendship and Cooperation, and the two sides warmly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and have taken bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields to a new height.

China and Argentina, as major developing countries and emerging economies, need to take a strategic perspective in drawing up the blueprint for the growth of relations and work for constant progress in their comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

China is ready to increase governance experience sharing with Argentina, Xi noted. The two countries support each other in pursuing a development path that meets their national conditions, the people's expectations and the needs of the times. They support each other in upholding sovereignty, security and development interests.

The two sides need to collaborate on culture, media, education, sports, youth and at subnational levels, speed up high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, while deepening and expanding cooperation in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, space and other fields, Xi said, adding that China is ready to import more quality products from Argentina.

Xi pointed out that China stands ready to work with Argentina to build up the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum and deepen the China-LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) relationship for a new era characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness, and benefits for the people.

China will maintain close collaboration with Argentina at the Group of 20 and other multilateral fora to uphold true multilateralism, implement the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi added.

For his part, Fernandez extended congratulations again and in person to Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Fernandez recalled that this February, during his trip to Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, he had a successful and fruitful meeting with Xi.

Argentina has every expectation for further deepening the Argentina-China comprehensive strategic partnership, he noted, adding that Argentina will always extend to China friendship and fraternity and will always support China in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Argentina stands ready to advance cooperation with China in such areas as trade and finance, promote the Belt and Road cooperation and build an Argentina-China community with a shared future, Fernandez said.

Argentina, he added, hopes to enhance coordination and cooperation with China under the BRICS and other multilateral frameworks, and will actively promote the development of the LAC-China relationship.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and He Lifeng, among others, were present at the meeting.