Chinese naval escort taskforce returns home



The 41st naval escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army returns to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province on November 15 after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.(Photo by Han Lin)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 16 -- The 41st naval escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) returned to a military port in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province, on November15, after completing escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

The taskforce, consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Suzhou (Hull 132), the guided-missile frigate Nantong (Hull 601), and the comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890), has completed 30 batches of escort tasksfor 38 Chinese and foreign ships, travelling nearly 90,000 nautical miles during its 182-day voyagewithout entering a port for rest.

During the mission, the taskforce carried out basic training, specific escort training, real combat training in the open sea, and exercises on various subjects to improve the capability to carry out diversified military tasks, while maintaining the safety of international maritime trade routes and regional stability.



The guided-missile destroyer Suzhou (Hull 132) attached to the 41st Chinese naval escort taskforce enters the military port in Zhoushan on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Han Lin)