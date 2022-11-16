Indonesian Navy Vice Admiral visits Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark

Indonesian Navy Vice Admiral Heru Kusmanto tours the visiting Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark on November 14. (Photo from the PLAN Wechat)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 -- The Commander of the Indonesian Fleet Command Vice Admiral Heru Kusmanto visited the Chinese Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark, which docks at Jakarta's Tanjung Priok port, on November 14. Vice Admiral Heru Kusmanto greeted local residents who came to the hospital ship for medical treatment and visited the ship.

Vice Admiral Heru Kusmanto first listened to the introductions of various departments in the onshore medical area, asked about the patients' medical conditions, and spoke highly of the superb medical skills and thoughtful services of Chinese military doctors. Afterward, he boarded the hospital ship Peace Ark and had a tour of the clinics aboard the ship. In the clinics of Traditional Chinese Medicine and gastroenterology, he showed a strong interest in the medical equipment there, and tried to operate them in person.

Indonesian Navy Vice Admiral Heru Kusmanto operates the capsule gastroscopy system aboard the visiting Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark on November 14. (PLAN Wechat)

"Thank you very much for your reception. I hope that this great mission will bring well-being to all people," wrote Vice Admiral Heru Kusmanto in the guest book of the hospital ship by the end of his visit.

Indonesian Navy Vice Admiral Heru Kusmanto writes down his wishes in the guest book aboard the visiting Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark on November 14. (Photo from the PLAN Wechat)