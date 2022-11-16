China Defence eye-catching at Defense Exhibition in Pakistan

By Jiang Chao

KARACHI, Nov. 16 -- The 11th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) kicked off at the Karachi Expo Center in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachion November 15. China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) organized an exhibitor group “China Defence”, comprising seven military trade companies, to participate in the exhibition.

It is reported that this four-day exhibition has attracted delegations from more than 50 countries. The China Pavilion is one of the largest national pavilions, exhibiting the Wing Loong UAV series, Rainbow UAV series, WJ-700, and other types of drones, as well as integrated anti-drone system, multi-functional unmanned boat, Y-9E transport aircraft, LY-70 air defense system, VT-4 main battle tank and other high-end equipment, which has attracted extensive attention from many participating professionals and media.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the opening ceremony and visited the China Pavilion. Secretary of Defence Production Division Humayun Aziz said in an interview that China's military equipment and technology are well-known in the world, and Pakistan and China have set an example in defense cooperation. He looks forward to the continued strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the future.

A responsible person of the SASTIND stated that they have organized the exhibitor group “China Defence” to participate in international defense exhibitions in key regions in recent years, in a bid to display China's superior military equipment and defense technologies, promote international cooperation and exchanges in defense technology and industry, build the defense and security community, and maintain regional peace and stability.

The IDEAS started in 2000 and has now become an influential defense exhibition in Asia.