People visit China Pavilion at International Defense Exhibition and Seminar in Karachi, Pakistan

People visit the China Pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) in Karachi, Pakistan, on Nov. 15, 2022. The 11th edition of IDEAS kicked off on Tuesday at the Karachi Expo Center in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi. (Xinhua/Jiang Chao)

