China to continue working with G20 members on global digital economic paradigm: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends and addresses the 17th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2022. (Zabur Karuru/Media Center G20 Indonesia/Handout via Xinhua)

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work with the Group of 20 (G20) members to foster a balanced, coordinated and inclusive global digital economic paradigm that brings benefits to all and features win-win cooperation and shared prosperity, President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when attending and addressing the 17th G20 Summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

During the discussion on digital transformation, Xi pointed out that the growing scale of the digital economy and the accelerating digital transformation across the globe have become important factors affecting the world economic landscape.

When hosting the G20 Hangzhou Summit in 2016, China included digital economy in the G20 agenda for the first time, and called for finding innovative ways for development and forging new growth drivers, Xi noted.

In recent years, the G20 has built more consensus and stepped up cooperation on adapting to digital transformation and building the digital economy, he said, voicing hopes that all parties will unleash the dynamism in digital cooperation and bring the benefits of digital economy to the people of all countries.

He called on countries to uphold multilateralism and strengthen international cooperation.

Countries should make concerted efforts to foster an open, inclusive, equitable, just and non-discriminatory environment for the development of digital economy, and advance international cooperation on nurturing the digital industry and promoting the digital transformation of industries, to unleash the potential of digital economy in driving global growth, the Chinese president said.

Building "a small yard with high fences" to limit or hinder cooperation in science and technology will hurt others' interests without benefiting oneself, Xi noted, adding that such practices are incompatible with the common interests of the international community.

Xi said it is important to put development first and bridge the digital divide, saying countries should jointly promote connectivity in the digital age, and take effective measures to promote digital literacy and skills for all.

It is particularly important to help developing countries and disadvantaged groups to adapt to digital transformation and strive to close the digital divide, he stressed.

China has launched the initiative of building a digital Silk Road, and has identified digital economy as a key area of cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, Xi said, noting that China looks forward to cooperating with all parties in this regard.

Xi also called for global efforts to follow an innovation-driven approach and facilitate post-pandemic recovery.

China has proposed the G20 Action Plan on Digital Innovation and Cooperation, which is aimed at promoting the innovative application of digital technology and making innovation outcomes beneficial to all and shared by all, and welcomes the participation of all parties, Xi added.

A G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration was adopted at the summit.

On Tuesday evening, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan attended the welcoming banquet for G20 leaders hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Widodo at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Bali.